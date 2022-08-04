HSK Zrinjski - FC Tobol

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Bijeli Brijeg Stadium / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hsk-zrinjski/teamcenter.shtml
HSK Zrinjski
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tobol-kostanai/teamcenter.shtml
FC Tobol
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
HSK Zrinjski logo
HSK Zrinjski
FC Tobol logo
FC Tobol
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

HSK Zrinjski

FC Tobol

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between HSK Zrinjski and FC Tobol with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 August 2022.

Catch the latest HSK Zrinjski and FC Tobol news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

