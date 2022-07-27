Inter Club d'Escaldes - CFR 1907 Cluj

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Estadio Comunal / 27.07.2022
Inter Club d'Escaldes
Not started
-
-
CFR 1907 Cluj
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Club d'Escaldes logo
Inter Club d'Escaldes
CFR 1907 Cluj logo
CFR 1907 Cluj
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Club d'Escaldes

CFR 1907 Cluj

