Iskra - Laçi

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
DG Arena / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iskra-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iskra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/laci/teamcenter.shtml
Laçi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iskra logo
Iskra
Laçi logo
Laçi
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Iskra

Laçi

