KAA Gent - Molde FK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Ghelamco Arena / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aa-gent/teamcenter.shtml
KAA Gent
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/molde-fk-1/teamcenter.shtml
Molde FK
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
KAA Gent logo
KAA Gent jersey
KAA Gent
Molde FK logo
Molde FK
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

KAA Gent

Molde FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Djurgårdens IFDJU
541013
2
Molde FKMOL
52127
3
KAA GentGNT
51225
4
Shamrock RoversSHA
50232
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Shamrock Rovers
03/11
Molde FK
2
3
Djurgårdens IF
Shamrock Rovers
1
1
KAA Gent
Shamrock Rovers
0
2
Molde FK

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between KAA Gent and Molde FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest KAA Gent and Molde FK news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.