Kauno Zalgiris - MFK Ruzomberok

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Suduva / 14.07.2022
Kauno Zalgiris
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mfk-ruzomberok/teamcenter.shtml
MFK Ruzomberok
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kauno Zalgiris
MFK Ruzomberok logo
MFK Ruzomberok
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Kauno Zalgiris

MFK Ruzomberok

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FK Liepaja
-
-
Gjilani
14/07
Europa FC
-
-
Víkingur
14/07
FC Ararat
-
-
KF Shkëndija
14/07
Akademija Pandev
-
-
Lechia Gdansk
14/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Kauno Zalgiris and MFK Ruzomberok with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest Kauno Zalgiris and MFK Ruzomberok news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.