KÍ - Ballkani

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Tórsvøllur / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ki/teamcenter.shtml
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ballkani/teamcenter.shtml
Ballkani
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
KÍ logo
Ballkani logo
Ballkani
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ballkani

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
APOEL Nicosia
11/08
FC Tobol
-
-
HSK Zrinjski
11/08
Raków Czestochowa
-
-
Spartak Trnava
11/08
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Sepsi OSK
11/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between and Ballkani with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 August 2022.

Catch the latest and Ballkani news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.