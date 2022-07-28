Kisvárda Master Good - FC Kairat

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Várkert Sportpálya / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kisvarda-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Kisvárda Master Good
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kairat-almaty/teamcenter.shtml
FC Kairat
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kisvárda Master Good logo
Kisvárda Master Good
FC Kairat logo
FC Kairat
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kisvárda Master Good

FC Kairat

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
1
CFR 1907 Cluj
78'
Aggregate score 1-4
AIK
-
-
Vorskla Poltava
18:00
FC Gomel
-
-
Aris Thessaloniki
19:00
-
-
Sutjeska
19:00

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Kisvárda Master Good and FC Kairat with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Kisvárda Master Good and FC Kairat news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.