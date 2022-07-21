Lech Poznan - Dinamo Batumi

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Stadion Miejski / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-batumi-1/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Batumi
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Lech Poznan

Dinamo Batumi

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Botev Plovdiv
-
-
APOEL Nicosia
18:00
Víkingur
-
-
DAC Dunajská Streda
18:00
Sutjeska
-
-
20:00
FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
NK Osijek
21/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Lech Poznan and Dinamo Batumi with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest Lech Poznan and Dinamo Batumi news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.