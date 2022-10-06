Lech Poznan - Hapoel Beer Sheva

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Stadion Miejski / 06.10.2022
Lech Poznan
Not started
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Lineups

Lech Poznan
4-5-1
Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2
Lech Poznan
4-5-1
Hapoel Beer Sheva
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Lech Poznan

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
21013
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
20111
4
Austria WienAUS
20111
Latest news

Related matches

Villarreal CF
-
-
Austria Wien
06/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Villarreal CF
13/10
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Lech Poznan
13/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Lech Poznan
27/10

