Lech Poznan - Víkingur Reykjavík

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadion Miejski / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vikingur-reykjavik/teamcenter.shtml
Víkingur Reykjavík
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
Víkingur Reykjavík logo
Víkingur Reykjavík
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lech Poznan

Víkingur Reykjavík

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
APOEL Nicosia
11/08
FC Tobol
-
-
HSK Zrinjski
11/08
Raków Czestochowa
-
-
Spartak Trnava
11/08
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Sepsi OSK
11/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Lech Poznan and Víkingur Reykjavík with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 11 August 2022.

Catch the latest Lech Poznan and Víkingur Reykjavík news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.