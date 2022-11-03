Lech Poznan - Villarreal CF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Stadion Miejski / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lech-poznan/teamcenter.shtml
Lech Poznan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Lineups

Lech Poznan
4-4-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lech Poznan logo
Lech Poznan
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lech Poznan

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
541013
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
51316
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
50414
4
Austria WienAUS
50232
Related matches

Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Austria Wien
03/11
Austria Wien
1
1
Lech Poznan
Villarreal CF
2
2
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Hapoel Beer Sheva
1
1
Lech Poznan

