Levski Sofia - Hamrun Spartans

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Vivacom Arena - Georgi Asparuchov / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levski-sofia/teamcenter.shtml
Levski Sofia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamrun-spartans/teamcenter.shtml
Hamrun Spartans
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levski Sofia logo
Levski Sofia
Hamrun Spartans logo
Hamrun Spartans
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Levski Sofia

Hamrun Spartans

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Levski Sofia and Hamrun Spartans with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 August 2022.

