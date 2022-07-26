Lincoln Red Imps FC - FC Tobol

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Victoria Stadium / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lincoln-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tobol-kostanai/teamcenter.shtml
FC Tobol
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lincoln Red Imps FC logo
Lincoln Red Imps FC
FC Tobol logo
FC Tobol
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lincoln Red Imps FC

FC Tobol

