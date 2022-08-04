AIK - KF Shkëndija

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Friends Arena / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aik/teamcenter.shtml
AIK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shkendija-79/teamcenter.shtml
KF Shkëndija
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

AIK

KF Shkëndija

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Viborg FF
2
0
B36 Tórshavn
48'
Riga FC
1
0
Gil Vicente FC
47'
RZ Pellets WAC
0
0
Gzira United
35'
DAC Dunajská Streda
-
-
FCSB
19:30

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between AIK and KF Shkëndija with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 4 August 2022.

Catch the latest AIK and KF Shkëndija news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.