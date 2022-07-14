Akademija Pandev - Lechia Gdansk

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Training Centre Petar Miloševski / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/akademija-pandev/teamcenter.shtml
Akademija Pandev
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lechia-gdansk/teamcenter.shtml
Lechia Gdansk
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Akademija Pandev logo
Akademija Pandev
Lechia Gdansk logo
Lechia Gdansk
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Akademija Pandev

Lechia Gdansk

Most appearances

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Akademija Pandev and Lechia Gdansk with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest Akademija Pandev and Lechia Gdansk news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

