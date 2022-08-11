Antwerp - Lillestrøm SK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Bosuilstadion / 11.08.2022
Antwerp
Completed
2
0
Aggregate score 5-1
Lillestrøm SK
    Highlights

    Antwerp
    Lillestrøm SK

    Statistics

    Head to head / Last 5 matches
    Antwerp logo
    Antwerp
    Lillestrøm SK logo
    Lillestrøm SK
    1

    Wins

    0

    Draws

    0

    Wins

    Recent matches

    Antwerp

    Lillestrøm SK

    Lineups

    Antwerp
    4-3-3
    Lillestrøm SK
    3-4-3
    Antwerp
    4-3-3
    Lillestrøm SK
    3-4-3
    Antwerp logo
    Antwerp
    Lillestrøm SK logo
    Lillestrøm SK
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
