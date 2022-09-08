Austria Wien - Hapoel Beer Sheva

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Generali Arena / 08.09.2022
Austria Wien
Not started
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Statistics

Recent matches

Austria Wien

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
00000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
00000
1
Austria WienAUS
00000
1
Lech PoznanPOZ
00000
Related matches

Villarreal CF
-
-
Lech Poznan
08/09
Lech Poznan
-
-
Austria Wien
15/09
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Villarreal CF
15/09
Lech Poznan
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
06/10

