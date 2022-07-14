B36 Tórshavn - Borac Banja Luka

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Gundadalur / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/b36-torshavn-1/teamcenter.shtml
B36 Tórshavn
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borac-banja-luka/teamcenter.shtml
Borac Banja Luka
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
B36 Tórshavn logo
B36 Tórshavn
Borac Banja Luka logo
Borac Banja Luka
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

B36 Tórshavn

Borac Banja Luka

