Ballkani - CFR 1907 Cluj

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Fadil Vokrri Stadium / 08.09.2022
Ballkani
CFR 1907 Cluj
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Slavia PragueSLA
00000
1
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
00000
1
SivassporSIV
00000
1
BallkaniBALL
00000
Sivasspor
-
-
Slavia Prague
08/09
CFR 1907 Cluj
-
-
Sivasspor
15/09
Slavia Prague
-
-
Ballkani
15/09
Sivasspor
-
-
Ballkani
06/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Ballkani and CFR 1907 Cluj with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 8 September 2022.

Catch the latest Ballkani and CFR 1907 Cluj news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

