Djurgårdens IF - HNK Rijeka

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Tele2 Arena / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/djurgardens-if/teamcenter.shtml
Djurgårdens IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nk-rijeka/teamcenter.shtml
HNK Rijeka
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Djurgårdens IF logo
Djurgårdens IF
HNK Rijeka logo
HNK Rijeka
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Djurgårdens IF

HNK Rijeka

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
47'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
7'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
6'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Djurgårdens IF and HNK Rijeka with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Djurgårdens IF and HNK Rijeka news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.