FC Astana - Raków Czestochowa

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Astana Arena / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lokomotiv-astana/teamcenter.shtml
FC Astana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rakow-czestochowa/teamcenter.shtml
Raków Czestochowa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Astana logo
FC Astana jersey
FC Astana
Raków Czestochowa logo
Raków Czestochowa
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Astana

Raków Czestochowa

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
1
CFR 1907 Cluj
74'
Aggregate score 1-4
AIK
-
-
Vorskla Poltava
18:00
FC Gomel
-
-
Aris Thessaloniki
19:00
-
-
Sutjeska
19:00

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Astana and Raków Czestochowa with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Astana and Raków Czestochowa news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.