FC Basel - Slovan Bratislava

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Sankt Jakob-Park / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-basel/teamcenter.shtml
FC Basel
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slovan-bratislava/teamcenter.shtml
Slovan Bratislava
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-3-3
Slovan Bratislava
4-5-1
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-3-3
Slovan Bratislava
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Basel

Slovan Bratislava

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
22006
2
FC PyunikPIU
21013
3
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
20111
4
Slovan BratislavaSBR
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

FC Pyunik
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
06/10
Slovan Bratislava
-
-
FC Basel
13/10
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
FC Pyunik
13/10
Slovan Bratislava
-
-
FC Pyunik
27/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Basel and Slovan Bratislava with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Basel and Slovan Bratislava news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.