FCSB v West Ham LIVE: Hammers end up with perfect group stage record in Europa Conference League
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Arena Nationala / 03.11.2022
21:55
MATCH REPORT
Fancy an in-depth read on the match? Go on, treat yourselves.
West Ham crush FCSB to secure perfect Europa Conference League run
FT
FULL TIME - FCSB 0-3 WEST HAM
The Hammers have six wins from six at the Europa Conference League group stage. Moyes can't ask for any more than that.
90'
SHOT DEFLECTED
FCSB win the ball high up the pitch and Radunovic has a crack from distance, but it's deflected wide. The ensuing corner routine fizzles out with an offside.
88'
PENALTY APPEALS WAVED AWAY
FCSB want a spot kick after Rusu throws himself over Ogbonna's leg in the area, but there's nothing doing.
84'
GAME MEANDERING TO ITS CONCLUSION
The urgency has gone out of the match at this stage, with even the diehard FCSB fans behind the goal losing interest.
78'
BAD NEWS FOR MUBAMA
... with the confirmation that his header has gone down as an own goal for Joyskim Dawa, who got a slight touch as it went in. It feels a bit miserly from UEFA, but there we are.
77'
FINAL CHANGES
Moyes brings on two more teenagers in Kaelan Casey and Kamarai Swyer, with Johnson and Mubama leaving the field.
Off
Divin Mubama
West Ham United
On
Kamarai Swyer
West Ham United
75'
JUST WIDE!
Ashby picks out Scarles at the far post and he comes within a whisker of scoring, firing inches wide.
73'
NEEDLESS YELLOW CARD FOR SCARLES
... who kicks the ball away in frustration after being flagged for offside.
Yellow card
Oliver Scarles
West Ham United
71'
MUBAMA BOOKED
... after seemingly slipping while trying to make a challenge.
Yellow card
Divin Mubama
West Ham United
66'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR WEST HAM
With the win safely wrapped up, Coufal, Fornals and Downes come off for youngsters Harrison Ashby, Freddie Potts and Keenan Forson.
Off
Flynn Downes
West Ham United
On
Keenan Appiah-Forson
West Ham United
65'
GOAL!
It's all over in Bucharest. Fornals has his second goal of the match, latching onto a spilled cross before lashing past Tarnovanu.
61'
BIG MISS!
Stoica goes clean through on the right and tees up Radaslavescu in a perfect shooting position, only for his team-mate to drag wide.
59'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR HOSTS
FCSB make their final substitutions early, bringing on Bogdan Rusu and Florinel Coman for Compagno and Popescu.
Off
Octavian George Popescu
FCSB
On
Florinel Coman
FCSB
56'
Own goal
Dawa
FCSB
GOAL!
Finally, Mubama has his debut goal. Coufal lofts in a cross from the right which the 18-year-old heads back across Tarnovanu and into the far corner.
54'
GOOD BALL
Scarles gets a lovely dinked cross into the box from the left, but Mubama can't quite connect.
52'
BETTER FINAL BALL NEEDED
Fornals plays Mubama into acres of space on the right, but he fails to beat the first defender with his attempted cross into the box.
49'
DEFLECTED WIDE
Mubama tees up Scarles on the edge of the area, but his shot takes a heavy deflection when it looked like it might just sneak in at the near post.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway at the Arena Nationala.
46'
TRIPLE CHANGE AT HALF-TIME
Razvan Oaida, Andrei Cordea and Marco Dulca make way for Darius Olaru, Ianis Stoica and Eduard Radaslavescu as FCSB look to shake things up.
Off
Marco Dulca
FCSB
On
Eduard Radaslavescu
FCSB