FCSB v West Ham LIVE: Hammers end up with perfect group stage record in Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Arena Nationala / 03.11.2022
FCSB
Completed
0
3
West Ham United
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 03/11/2022 at 21:57 GMT
    21:55
    MATCH REPORT
    Fancy an in-depth read on the match? Go on, treat yourselves.
    West Ham crush FCSB to secure perfect Europa Conference League run
    FT
    FULL TIME - FCSB 0-3 WEST HAM
    The Hammers have six wins from six at the Europa Conference League group stage. Moyes can't ask for any more than that.
    90'
    SHOT DEFLECTED
    FCSB win the ball high up the pitch and Radunovic has a crack from distance, but it's deflected wide. The ensuing corner routine fizzles out with an offside.
    88'
    PENALTY APPEALS WAVED AWAY
    FCSB want a spot kick after Rusu throws himself over Ogbonna's leg in the area, but there's nothing doing.
    84'
    GAME MEANDERING TO ITS CONCLUSION
    The urgency has gone out of the match at this stage, with even the diehard FCSB fans behind the goal losing interest.
    78'
    BAD NEWS FOR MUBAMA
    ... with the confirmation that his header has gone down as an own goal for Joyskim Dawa, who got a slight touch as it went in. It feels a bit miserly from UEFA, but there we are.
    77'
    FINAL CHANGES
    Moyes brings on two more teenagers in Kaelan Casey and Kamarai Swyer, with Johnson and Mubama leaving the field.
    Divin Mubama
Off
    Off
    Divin Mubama
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Kamarai Swyer
On
    On
    Kamarai Swyer
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    75'
    JUST WIDE!
    Ashby picks out Scarles at the far post and he comes within a whisker of scoring, firing inches wide.
    73'
    NEEDLESS YELLOW CARD FOR SCARLES
    ... who kicks the ball away in frustration after being flagged for offside.
    Oliver Scarles
    Yellow card
    Oliver Scarles
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    71'
    MUBAMA BOOKED
    ... after seemingly slipping while trying to make a challenge.
    Divin Mubama
    Yellow card
    Divin Mubama
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    66'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR WEST HAM
    With the win safely wrapped up, Coufal, Fornals and Downes come off for youngsters Harrison Ashby, Freddie Potts and Keenan Forson.
    Flynn Downes
Off
    Off
    Flynn Downes
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Keenan Appiah-Forson
On
    On
    Keenan Appiah-Forson
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    65'
    GOAL!
    It's all over in Bucharest. Fornals has his second goal of the match, latching onto a spilled cross before lashing past Tarnovanu.
    61'
    BIG MISS!
    Stoica goes clean through on the right and tees up Radaslavescu in a perfect shooting position, only for his team-mate to drag wide.
    59'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR HOSTS
    FCSB make their final substitutions early, bringing on Bogdan Rusu and Florinel Coman for Compagno and Popescu.
    Octavian George Popescu
Off
    Off
    Octavian George Popescu
    FCSB
    FCSB
    Florinel Coman
On
    On
    Florinel Coman
    FCSB
    FCSB
    56'
    Dawa
    Own goal
    Dawa
    FCSB
    FCSB
    GOAL!
    Finally, Mubama has his debut goal. Coufal lofts in a cross from the right which the 18-year-old heads back across Tarnovanu and into the far corner.
    54'
    GOOD BALL
    Scarles gets a lovely dinked cross into the box from the left, but Mubama can't quite connect.
    52'
    BETTER FINAL BALL NEEDED
    Fornals plays Mubama into acres of space on the right, but he fails to beat the first defender with his attempted cross into the box.
    49'
    DEFLECTED WIDE
    Mubama tees up Scarles on the edge of the area, but his shot takes a heavy deflection when it looked like it might just sneak in at the near post.
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
    We're back underway at the Arena Nationala.
    46'
    TRIPLE CHANGE AT HALF-TIME
    Razvan Oaida, Andrei Cordea and Marco Dulca make way for Darius Olaru, Ianis Stoica and Eduard Radaslavescu as FCSB look to shake things up.
    Marco Dulca
Off
    Off
    Marco Dulca
    FCSB
    FCSB
    Eduard Radaslavescu
On
    On
    Eduard Radaslavescu
    FCSB
    FCSB