UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Stadionas Skonto / 03.11.2022
FK RFS
Fiorentina
FK RFS
Fiorentina
TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
531110
2
FiorentinaFIO
531110
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
52036
4
FK RFSRFS
50232
UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Basaksehir
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
03/11
Heart of Midlothian
2
1
FK RFS
Fiorentina
2
1
Basaksehir
Fiorentina
5
1
Heart of Midlothian

