IF Elfsborg - Molde FK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Borås Arena / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/if-elfsborg/teamcenter.shtml
IF Elfsborg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/molde-fk-1/teamcenter.shtml
Molde FK
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IF Elfsborg logo
IF Elfsborg
Molde FK logo
Molde FK
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

IF Elfsborg

Molde FK

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
48'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
7'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
6'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between IF Elfsborg and Molde FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest IF Elfsborg and Molde FK news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.