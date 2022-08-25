Linfield - FK RFS

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Windsor Park / 25.08.2022
Linfield
Not started
-
-
FK RFS
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Linfield logo
Linfield
FK RFS logo
FK RFS
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Linfield

FK RFS

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Linfield and FK RFS with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 August 2022.

