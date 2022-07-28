Maccabi Netanya - Basaksehir

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Netanya Municipal Stadium / 28.07.2022
Maccabi Netanya
Basaksehir
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maccabi Netanya logo
Maccabi Netanya
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Maccabi Netanya

Basaksehir

