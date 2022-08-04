Maccabi Tel Aviv - Aris Thessaloniki

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Bloomfield / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-tel-aviv/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aris-saloniki/teamcenter.shtml
Aris Thessaloniki
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Aris Thessaloniki

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Viborg FF
2
0
B36 Tórshavn
48'
Riga FC
1
0
Gil Vicente FC
48'
RZ Pellets WAC
0
0
Gzira United
35'
DAC Dunajská Streda
-
-
FCSB
19:30

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Aris Thessaloniki with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 4 August 2022.

Catch the latest Maccabi Tel Aviv and Aris Thessaloniki news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.