Neftçi Baku - Aris Limassol

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Bakcell Arena / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/neftchi-baku/teamcenter.shtml
Neftçi Baku
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aris-limassol/teamcenter.shtml
Aris Limassol
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Neftçi Baku logo
Neftçi Baku
Aris Limassol logo
Aris Limassol
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Neftçi Baku

Aris Limassol

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
48'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
8'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
7'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Neftçi Baku and Aris Limassol with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Neftçi Baku and Aris Limassol news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.