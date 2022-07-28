Puskás Akadémia FC - Vitória Guimarães

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Pancho Arena / 28.07.2022
Puskás Akadémia FC
Not started
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
Statistics

Related matches

FC Gomel
0
1
Aris Thessaloniki
81'
Aggregate score 1-6
1
0
Sutjeska
83'
Aggregate score 1-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07
Qabala FK
-
-
MOL Fehérvár FC
28/07

