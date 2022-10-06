Sivasspor - Ballkani

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 06.10.2022
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
Ballkani
Lineups

Sivasspor
4-5-1
Ballkani
4-3-3
Sivasspor
4-5-1
Ballkani
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Ballkani

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Slavia PragueSLA
21104
2
SivassporSIV
21104
3
BallkaniBALL
20111
4
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
20111
Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Sivasspor and Ballkani with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and Ballkani news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

