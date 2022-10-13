West Ham v Anderlecht - Hammers two-up early after Benrahma and Bowen crackers
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
London Stadium / 13.10.2022
FULL TIME
WEST HAM HAVE QUALIFIED FOR KNOCKOUT STAGES
It did not look in doubt until the soft penalty in the last minute but the Hammers are deservedly through.
90+3'
STROEYKENS WITH A DECENT EFFORT FROM LONG-RANGE
Areola was nervous as it ped past his flailing arm but a yard over the bar.
90+1'
BENRAHMA WITH ANOTHER FINE FREE KICK
This time it does not curl enough to creep inside the far post.
89'
GOAL FOR ANDERLECHT!
Esposito sends Areola the wrong way.
88'
PENALTY FOR ANDERLECHT!
Johnson clears as Esposito attempts a shot and was then kicked by the Anderlecht man who fell down and won a penalty. No VAR to save the Hammers either.
84'
GREAT CHANCE FOR SOUCEK
Benrahma weaves his way around defenders en route to the by-line before pulling back for the Czech substitute and his shot was true, but hammered into the side-netting.
78'
FORNALS WITH GREAT BALL FROM LEFT FLANK
And Scamacca managed to latch onto the ball at the back post but could not steer it on target.
75'
DAWSON THE SECOND CENTRE BACK TO GO OFF INJURED
Soucek comes on for him. Dawson collided with Downes a few minutes ago.
69'
TAMELY WIDE FROM BENRAHMA
Coufal once more crossed in from the by-line but Benrahma's headed did not trouble the Anderlecht goal.
67'
AMUZU AND VERTONGHEN COME OFF
Stroeykens and Verschaeren replace them.
64'
BIG GUNS COMING ON
Rice and Scamacca will play the last half an hour. They replace Cresswell and Bowen.
59'
SADIKI COMES ON FOR DIAWARA
Anderlecht's first change.
58'
DOWNES GOES INTO THE BOOK
He brought down Esposito.
55'
FORNALS MEETS COUFAL'S CROSS
But the substitute could not direct his header on target.
53'
EMERSON STRIKES FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But it is deflected wide of the target.
50'
COUFAL WHIPS IN DANGEROUS CROSS
And Emerson's shot threatens to land on target but loops onto the top of the net.
46'
FORNALS ON FOR PAQUETA
46'
WEST HAM GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
A VERY COMFORTABLE HALF OF FOOTBALL FOR WEST HAM
44'
ERRANT BACKPASS ALMOST LETS PAQUETA IN
But Van Crombrugge comes out to clear.