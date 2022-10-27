WEST HAM V SILKEBORG LIVE - UPDATES FROM LONDON STADIUM AS DAVID MOYES' SIDE LOOK TO CONSOLIDATE TOP SPOT

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
London Stadium / 27.10.2022
West Ham United
Completed
1
0
Silkeborg IF
    Updated 27/10/2022 at 20:50 GMT
    90'
    FULL TIME
    There we have it. A poor game is over, and West Ham are the narrow victors. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Conference League action.
    90'
    THREE ADDED MINUTES
    87'
    STILL IN CONTROL
    ... are West Ham. Awful game, this.
    85'
    FIVE TO GO
    84'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Lind replaces Tengstedt.
    84'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Soucek replaces Antonio.
    84'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Coventry is replaced by Declan Rice.
    84'
    CLOSE!
    Emerson's corner is just glanced over by Scamacca.
    82'
    CORNER, WEST HAM
    Antonio drifts wide and looks to cross, but it's deflected behind.
    80'
    YELLOW CARD
    Gianluca Scamacca is booked.
    78'
    GOOD LINK UP
    Between Scamacca and Lanzini as the Italian takes the floated pass down beautifully, but a pass of his own just evades the onrushing Downes.
    76'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Kehrer replaces Nayef Aguerd.
    76'
    FREE KICK, WEST HAM
    Klitten is booked for a foul on Coufal.
    74'
    FAR FROM OVER
    Moyes is encouraging his players and reminding them to not get complacent in these final 15 minutes.
    72'
    DOWN(ES) WITH THE KIDS
    Flynn Downes is now at CAM for the hosts, with Scamacca alongside Antonio in a front two.
    71'
    20 TO GO
    What can Silkeborg do in these closing stages?
    69'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Kaalund comes on in another change for the visitors.
    68'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Helenius is replaced by Adamsen.
    68'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Said Benrahma is replaced by Scamacca.
    68'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Flynn Downes replaces Fornals.
