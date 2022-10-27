WEST HAM V SILKEBORG LIVE - UPDATES FROM LONDON STADIUM AS DAVID MOYES' SIDE LOOK TO CONSOLIDATE TOP SPOT
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
London Stadium / 27.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. A poor game is over, and West Ham are the narrow victors. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Conference League action.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
87'
STILL IN CONTROL
... are West Ham. Awful game, this.
85'
FIVE TO GO
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Lind replaces Tengstedt.
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Soucek replaces Antonio.
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Coventry is replaced by Declan Rice.
84'
CLOSE!
Emerson's corner is just glanced over by Scamacca.
82'
CORNER, WEST HAM
Antonio drifts wide and looks to cross, but it's deflected behind.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Gianluca Scamacca is booked.
Yellow card
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
78'
GOOD LINK UP
Between Scamacca and Lanzini as the Italian takes the floated pass down beautifully, but a pass of his own just evades the onrushing Downes.
76'
SUBSTITUTION
Kehrer replaces Nayef Aguerd.
Off
Nayef Aguerd
West Ham United
On
Thilo Kehrer
West Ham United
76'
FREE KICK, WEST HAM
Klitten is booked for a foul on Coufal.
Yellow card
Lukas Klitten
Silkeborg IF
74'
FAR FROM OVER
Moyes is encouraging his players and reminding them to not get complacent in these final 15 minutes.
72'
DOWN(ES) WITH THE KIDS
Flynn Downes is now at CAM for the hosts, with Scamacca alongside Antonio in a front two.
71'
20 TO GO
What can Silkeborg do in these closing stages?
69'
SUBSTITUTION
Kaalund comes on in another change for the visitors.
Off
Anders Klynge
Silkeborg IF
On
Mads Kaalund
Silkeborg IF
68'
SUBSTITUTION
Helenius is replaced by Adamsen.
Off
Nicklas Helenius
Silkeborg IF
On
Tonni Adamsen
Silkeborg IF
68'
SUBSTITUTION
Said Benrahma is replaced by Scamacca.
Off
Said Benrahma
West Ham United
On
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
68'
SUBSTITUTION
Flynn Downes replaces Fornals.
Off
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
On
Flynn Downes
West Ham United