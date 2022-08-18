Europa Conference League play-off: West Ham v Viborg live updates - Scamacca scores; Antonio, Bowen also on target
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 18.08.2022
Live
84'
WEST HAM SUB
Flynn Downes, a summer signing from Swansea, comes on for Coventry in midfield.
Off
Conor Coventry
West Ham United
On
Flynn Downes
West Ham United
82'
ACROBATIC CORNET!
West Ham aren't content with three; they want four! A cross is delivered to the far post, Cornet watches it all the way and tries a bicycle-kick but his effort is blocked.
78'
Goal
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
GOAL! WEST HAM 3-1 VIBORG (MICHAIL ANTONIO)
Comfort restored! Antonio is up and running for the season.
Viborg can't live with Benrahma's trickery or pace as he drives to the byline and pulls it back for Antonio, who is left with a simple tap in.
75'
GREAT SAVE!
Viborg continue to apply pressure and West Ham have Areola to thank for keeping their lead, with the goalkeeper pulling off a fine save to tip Mortimer's ambitious effort over the bar.
72'
COMMANDING GOALKEEPING
Sorensen, the creator of Viborg's goal, delivers another cross but this time Areola is off his line quickly to smother. From feeling very comfortable in the tie, suddenly West Ham are sweating.
69'
Goal
Jakob Bonde Jensen
Viborg FF
GOAL! WEST HAM 2-1 VIBORG (JAKOB BONDE JENSEN)
What a moment for the visitors, but this wasn't in West Ham's script!
Bonde makes an untracked run to the far post, outjumps Coufal and hammers home a header past Areola to halve the deficit!
68'
YELLOW CARD
Clausen, who is only on the pitch all of 90 seconds, is already in the referee's notebook for a foul on Cornet.
Yellow card
Mads Söndergaard Clausen
Viborg FF
67'
TRIPLE CHANGE
As thought, West Ham do indeed make three changes at once. Antonio, Kehrer and Benrahma replace Ogbonna, Bowen and Scamacca.
Off
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
On
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
64'
Goal
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 VIBORG
A moment of quality from Bowen doubles West Ham's lead!
He sprints into space after receiving a pass from Soucek and the defenders back off as he winds up a fierce shot that ends up in the bottom corner. Goalkeeper had no chance.
60'
CHANGES ARE COMING
Cornet's disguised ball finds Coul on the left flank - but the offside is raised again. Moyes is in deep conversation with Kevin Nolan in the stands and it's understood that West Ham are preparing a triple substitution.
58'
OFFSIDE
Scamacca is offside as he chases a ball down the left flank.
56'
HEADER!
That's a much better delivery from Coufal, who stands up a cross from the left, picking out Soucek. His glancing header is straight at Lund, however.
54'
WASTEFUL
West Ham make a mess of not one, not two but three corners following Ashby's shot. Bowen and then two deliveries from Fornals are not good.
52'
GOOD EFFORT!
Cornet drives down the left flank - but his cross is behind everyone. It's sits up perfectly for Ashby, though, and he fires a fierce shot at goal. A slight deflection makes it even more difficult for Lund but he does well to tip it over the bar.
50'
OGBONNA FOUL
Ogbonna slides through the back of Grot, conceding a free-kick in a threatening position but somehow avoiding a yellow card.
48'
BIG SAVE!
Lonwijk is released through on goal and it requires a big save from the onrushing Areola to keep West Ham ahead in the tie!
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
Just the one change at the break then as West Ham get the ball moving once more.
-
WEST HAM SUB
Pablo Fornals replaces Lanzini at the break.
Off
Manuel Lanzini
West Ham United
On
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: WEST HAM 1-0 VIBORG
Gianluca Scamacca's goal after 24 minutes gives West Ham the lead at half-time. The Hammers have been passive and lacked intensity, but they're ahead at the break.
45'
SAVE
Zamburek with a shot from distances forces Areola into his first meaningful save of the night. It was comfortable.