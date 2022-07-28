Maccabi Tel Aviv - Zira FK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Bloomfield / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-tel-aviv/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zire-fk/teamcenter.shtml
Zira FK
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maccabi Tel Aviv logo
Maccabi Tel Aviv jersey
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Zira FK logo
Zira FK
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Zira FK

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
51'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
11'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
10'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zira FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zira FK news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.