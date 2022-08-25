MOL Fehérvár FC - 1. FC Köln

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
MOL Aréna Sóstó / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/videoton-fc/teamcenter.shtml
MOL Fehérvár FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Lineups

MOL Fehérvár FC
5-4-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2
MOL Fehérvár FC
5-4-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
MOL Fehérvár FC logo
MOL Fehérvár FC
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

MOL Fehérvár FC

1. FC Köln

