Molde FK - Shamrock Rovers

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Aker Stadion / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/molde-fk-1/teamcenter.shtml
Molde FK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shamrock-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Shamrock Rovers
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Molde FK
4-4-2
Shamrock Rovers
3-4-3
Molde FK
4-4-2
Shamrock Rovers
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Molde FK

Shamrock Rovers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KAA GentGNT
21104
2
Djurgårdens IFDJU
21104
3
Molde FKMOL
20111
4
Shamrock RoversSHA
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

KAA Gent
-
-
Djurgårdens IF
06/10
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
KAA Gent
13/10
Shamrock Rovers
-
-
Molde FK
13/10
Molde FK
-
-
Djurgårdens IF
27/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Molde FK and Shamrock Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Molde FK and Shamrock Rovers news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.