NŠ Mura - St. Patrick's Athletic

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Fazanerija / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ns-mura/teamcenter.shtml
NŠ Mura
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-patrick-s-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
St. Patrick's Athletic
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
NŠ Mura logo
NŠ Mura
St. Patrick's Athletic logo
St. Patrick's Athletic
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

NŠ Mura

St. Patrick's Athletic

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
49'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
9'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
8'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between NŠ Mura and St. Patrick's Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest NŠ Mura and St. Patrick's Athletic news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.