OGC Nice - Partizan Belgrade

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Allianz Riviera / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/partizan-beograd/teamcenter.shtml
Partizan Belgrade
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
Partizan Belgrade logo
Partizan Belgrade
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Partizan Belgrade

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Partizan BelgradePBE
42208
2
OGC NiceNIC
41215
3
1. FC KölnKOE
41124
4
1.FC SlováckoSLO
41124
