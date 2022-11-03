Partizan Belgrade - 1.FC Slovácko

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
Stadion Partizana / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/partizan-beograd/teamcenter.shtml
Partizan Belgrade
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-slovacko/teamcenter.shtml
1.FC Slovácko
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Partizan Belgrade
4-3-3
1.FC Slovácko
4-4-2
Partizan Belgrade
4-3-3
1.FC Slovácko
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Partizan Belgrade logo
Partizan Belgrade
1.FC Slovácko logo
1.FC Slovácko
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Partizan Belgrade

1.FC Slovácko

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
OGC NiceNIC
52218
2
Partizan BelgradePBE
52218
3
1. FC KölnKOE
52127
4
1.FC SlováckoSLO
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

1. FC Köln
-
-
OGC Nice
03/11
1.FC Slovácko
0
1
1. FC Köln
OGC Nice
2
1
Partizan Belgrade
OGC Nice
1
2
1.FC Slovácko

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Partizan Belgrade and 1.FC Slovácko with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest Partizan Belgrade and 1.FC Slovácko news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.