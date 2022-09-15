Partizan Belgrade - OGC Nice

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadion Partizana / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/partizan-beograd/teamcenter.shtml
Partizan Belgrade
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Lineups

Partizan Belgrade
3-4-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Partizan Belgrade
3-4-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Partizan Belgrade

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Partizan BelgradePBE
10101
2
1.FC SlováckoSLO
10101
3
1. FC KölnKOE
10101
4
OGC NiceNIC
10101
