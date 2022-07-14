Riga FC - Derry City

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadionas Skonto / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/riga-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Riga FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/derry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Derry City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Riga FC logo
Riga FC
Derry City logo
Derry City
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Riga FC

Derry City

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FK Liepaja
-
-
Gjilani
14/07
Europa FC
-
-
Víkingur
14/07
FC Ararat
-
-
KF Shkëndija
14/07
Akademija Pandev
-
-
Lechia Gdansk
14/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Riga FC and Derry City with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest Riga FC and Derry City news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.