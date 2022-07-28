Riga FC - MFK Ruzomberok

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadionas Skonto / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/riga-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Riga FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mfk-ruzomberok/teamcenter.shtml
MFK Ruzomberok
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Riga FC logo
Riga FC
MFK Ruzomberok logo
MFK Ruzomberok
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Riga FC

MFK Ruzomberok

