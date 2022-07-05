Saint Joseph's FC - Larne

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Victoria Stadium / 05.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-joseph-s-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Saint Joseph's FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/larne/teamcenter.shtml
Larne
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Saint Joseph's FC

Larne

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gzira United
-
-
Atlètic Club d'Escaldes
18:00
FC Inter
-
-
Drita
06/07
Víkingur
-
-
Europa FC
06/07
FC Alashkert
-
-
Hamrun Spartans
07/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Saint Joseph's FC and Larne with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 July 2022.

Catch the latest Saint Joseph's FC and Larne news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.