SC Dnipro-1 - Apollon Limassol

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Košická futbalová aréna / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-dnipro-1/teamcenter.shtml
SC Dnipro-1
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/apollon-limassol/teamcenter.shtml
Apollon Limassol
Lineups

SC Dnipro-1
4-5-1
Apollon Limassol
4-5-1
SC Dnipro-1
4-5-1
Apollon Limassol
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Dnipro-1 logo
SC Dnipro-1
Apollon Limassol logo
Apollon Limassol
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Dnipro-1

Apollon Limassol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AZAZ
43019
2
SC Dnipro-1DNI
42117
3
Apollon LimassolAPL
41124
4
FC VaduzVAD
40222
