Sepsi OSK - Djurgårdens IF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Stadionul Sepsi Arena / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepsi-sfantu-gheorghe/teamcenter.shtml
Sepsi OSK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/djurgardens-if/teamcenter.shtml
Djurgårdens IF
Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Sepsi OSK and Djurgårdens IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 4 August 2022.

