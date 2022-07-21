Sepsi OSK - Olimpija Ljubljana

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Stadionul Municipal / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepsi-sfantu-gheorghe/teamcenter.shtml
Sepsi OSK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olimpija-ljubljana/teamcenter.shtml
Olimpija Ljubljana
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Sepsi OSK

Olimpija Ljubljana

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sutjeska
0
0
32'
FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
NK Osijek
21/07
FC Kairat
-
-
Kisvárda Master Good
21/07
FC Tobol
-
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
21/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Sepsi OSK and Olimpija Ljubljana with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest Sepsi OSK and Olimpija Ljubljana news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.