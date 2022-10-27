Shamrock Rovers - KAA Gent

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Tallaght Stadium / 27.10.2022
Shamrock Rovers
Not started
-
-
KAA Gent
Lineups

Shamrock Rovers
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shamrock Rovers logo
Shamrock Rovers
KAA Gent logo
KAA Gent jersey
KAA Gent
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Shamrock Rovers

KAA Gent

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Djurgårdens IFDJU
431010
2
Molde FKMOL
42117
3
KAA GentGNT
41124
4
Shamrock RoversSHA
40131
