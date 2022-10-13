Shamrock Rovers - Molde FK

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
Tallaght Stadium / 13.10.2022
Shamrock Rovers
Not started
-
-
Molde FK
Lineups

Shamrock Rovers
3-4-3
Molde FK
3-5-2
Shamrock Rovers
3-4-3
Molde FK
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shamrock Rovers
Molde FK
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Shamrock Rovers

Molde FK

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Djurgårdens IFDJU
32107
2
Molde FKMOL
31114
3
KAA GentGNT
31114
4
Shamrock RoversSHA
30121
Latest news

Related matches

Djurgårdens IF
-
-
KAA Gent
13/10
Molde FK
-
-
Djurgårdens IF
27/10
Shamrock Rovers
-
-
KAA Gent
27/10
KAA Gent
-
-
Molde FK
03/11

