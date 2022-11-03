Silkeborg IF - Anderlecht

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 6
JYSK Park / 03.11.2022
Silkeborg IF
Not started
-
-
Anderlecht
Lineups

Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
5-3-2
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Silkeborg IF logo
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
Anderlecht logo
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Silkeborg IF

Anderlecht

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
550015
2
Silkeborg IFSIL
52036
3
AnderlechtAND
51225
4
FCSBFCS
50232
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

